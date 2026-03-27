Hawks and Handsaws

Little Patches of Yellow Wall
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The Day of the Locust by Nathanael West
"...all those poor devils who can only be stirred by the promise of miracles and then only to violence."
Mar 27
•
Jake Bittle
3
1
February 2026
An American Tragedy by Theodore Dreiser
"She merely beamed a fatty beam."
Feb 12
•
Jake Bittle
2
1
Little Patches of Yellow Wall
In the fifth volume of Proust, the writer Bergotte is sick in bed with a kidney disease when he reads an article about Vermeer’s View of Delft in the…
Feb 11
•
Jake Bittle
8
1
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