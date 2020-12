I am but mad north-north-west: when the wind is

southerly I know a hawk from a handsaw.”

—Hamlet, Act II, Scene 2

I’m a reporter and researcher based in Brooklyn. This is an occasional newsletter where I’ll send updates on new things I’ve written, books and articles I’ve enjoyed reading, and anything else I’ve been thinking about.

You can sign up below. That’s about all I know about how Substack works so far.