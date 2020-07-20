Hawks and Handsaws
Hawks and Handsaws
Occasional updates on what I've been writing, reading, and thinking about.
The Adults Aren't Alright
HBO's Industry and the asymmetrical drama of the millennial workplace
Jake Bittle
2
What is Hawks and Handsaws?
About
The Color of Money
How Biden can take a different kind of climate action
Jake Bittle
Nov 23
The Great Churn
I'm writing a book.
Jake Bittle
Oct 20
Nature Is Healing
God makes floods, man makes disasters.
Jake Bittle
Sep 11
Crime and Punishment
Policing and prosecution as an electoral question
Jake Bittle
Aug 17
July 20, 2020
Gerontocratic Vistas
Jake Bittle
Jul 20
Updates on what I've been writing, reading, and thinking about.
I am but mad north-north-west: when the wind issoutherly I know a hawk from a handsaw.”—Hamlet, Act II, Scene 2 I’m a reporter and researcher based in …
Jul 15
Hawks and Handsaws
