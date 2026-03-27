I spent a lot of the last two years in Bakersfield, working on a book project that most of you have heard about. That entailed a lot of time in Los Angeles, where I would fly to and from New York. I passed a number of weekends at Taix, Triste, and attending various parties with my friend Noah, enough to feel like I had a sense of what people mean when they talk about life in Los Angeles, at least among a certain class of millennial dilettantes who have an excessive influence on American culture.

During that time I tried to get up to speed on the Southern California literary canon, which intersected a lot with my project to read a lot of early twentieth century American literature, itself a recreational outgrowth of my Bakersfield book project. I read Chandler, Babitz, Didion, Upton Sinclair, and John Fante, but I think the book that best captured both the historical spirit of Los Angeles and the contemporary feeling of life there was The Day of the Locust by Nathanael West, which I read this January, after coming home to New York. It’s hilarious, ironic and meandering in the exact way Los Angeles life seems to be. It’s also a far more dextrous and capable book than West’s shorter and better-known novella Miss Lonelyhearts, which I found a bit too screechy.

In a callback to Proust’s “little patch of yellow wall” from Vermeer, I think the passage that sticks with me most is itself about a painting. The main character, Tod, is a set designer and wannabe painter who dreams of finishing an enormous frieze called The Burning of Los Angeles that would capture the hollowness of life in Southern California. Most of the book consists of a tranquilized love triangle between Tod, a failed actress named Faye Greener, and a disturbed Midwest transplant named Homer Simpson. (Yes.) But we come back to the painting at the very end of the book. As Tod gets crushed in a crowd trying to push toward a film premiere in Hollywood, he has an epiphany about how his painting could take shape—“the way to it in his mind had become almost automatic.”

Across the top, parallel with the frame, he had drawn the burning city, a great bonfire of architectural styles, ranging from Egyptian to Cape Cod colonial. Through the center, winding from left to right, was a long hill street and down it, spilling into the middle foreground, came the mob carrying baseball bats and torches. For the faces of its members, he was using the innumerable sketches he had made of the people who came to California to die; the cultists of all sorts, economic as well as religious, the wave, airplane, funeral, and preview watchers—all those poor devils who can only be stirred by the promise of miracles and then only to violence. A super “Dr. Know-All Pierce-All” had made the necessary promise and they were marching behind his banner in a great unified front of screwballs and screwboxes to purify the land. No longer bored, they sang and danced joyously in the light of the flames.

This seems to be an incredible moment of hypothetical ekphrasis, a description of a piece of artwork that doesn’t exist yet except for in Tod’s imagination. The choice of “Egyptian” and “Cape Cod colonial” as the two architectural styles conveys with tremendous economy that the fire in question is taking place at the terminal point of the history of civilization, destroying everything from the earliest pagan empires down to the Protestant nation that began on Cape Cod.

Even though it announces itself as a description of Tod’s tableau painting, the passage moves beyond ekphrasis as it comes to the faces of the mob, transitioning into a savage social satire. The compounding sentence that describes the “wave, airplane, funeral, and preview watchers” seems to leap away from the social commentary of the early twentieth century and to preview the best of Hunter S. Thompson. It ends on what we have to see as an astonishingly effective condemnation of “the pursuit of happiness,” the dream of upward mobility that leads to hedonic retirement in Southern California—the people who have succeeded in their pursuit of happiness are “poor devils who can only be stirred by the promise of a miracle and then only to violence.”

Rather than describing their physical forms from the outside, mimicking the point of view of the painter, the narrative pushes us inside their minds. It simulates Tod’s horror at the recognition of his own nihilistic emptiness in all the zombies around him. What we’re getting is not the description of a work of art, but a description of the horror that leads to artistic composition. The passage depends for its success on the bet that we too will recognize something in the spiritual decay of the mob. It’s so persuasive that the reader doesn’t even stop to wonder what it means for a crowd to be a “great unified front of screwballs and screwboxes.” (What is a screwbox?)

Maybe it’s just because the crowd is holding baseball bats, but I always imagine that the “hill street” in question is Vin Scully Avenue, which drops down from Dodger Stadium toward Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park. That neighborhood is the farthest thing from apocalyptic now, it’s a paradise of the bourgeois-boheme, but I imagine that West would see Taix and Quarter Sheets as another futile attempt at self-delusion by the “wave airplane, funeral, and preview watchers,” one more promised satisfaction that, once revealed to be false, will vanish in a great vengeful fire.